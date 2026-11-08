Flash Floods Collapse Bridge in Eastern Syria, Leaving One Dead
(MENAFN) At least one person died Saturday after severe flooding caused a bridge to collapse in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province, disrupting an important transport route and isolating nearby residential areas.
The Al-Suwayiyah bridge, located east of Al-Bukamal, forms part of a road linking the city with the Iraqi border. Its collapse prevented residents from travelling between the two sides.
Hisham Matar, head of civil defense in Al-Bukamal, said floodwaters had inundated several homes and roads, while damage to the electricity network triggered power cuts.
He added that emergency teams were continuing rescue operations, inspecting affected areas and tracking rising water levels.
Mohammed Bdewi said his brother, Hussein, was on the bridge when it gave way. He had been returning after taking his sister to her village.
Bdewi blamed inadequate maintenance for the incident and called on authorities to construct a permanent bridge rather than continue making temporary repairs.
Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding across several Syrian provinces in recent days, including Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Aleppo.
In Latakia’s Bayirbucak area, floodwaters destroyed another bridge connecting villages on opposite sides of the Al-Kabir al-Shamali River. Local authorities said restoration work was already underway.
Flooding also affected agricultural land and residential neighborhoods in Afrin, north of Aleppo.
Earlier, heavy rainfall toward the end of October claimed the lives of seven civilians, including five children, in rural parts of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo, according to the Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry.
The Al-Suwayiyah bridge, located east of Al-Bukamal, forms part of a road linking the city with the Iraqi border. Its collapse prevented residents from travelling between the two sides.
Hisham Matar, head of civil defense in Al-Bukamal, said floodwaters had inundated several homes and roads, while damage to the electricity network triggered power cuts.
He added that emergency teams were continuing rescue operations, inspecting affected areas and tracking rising water levels.
Mohammed Bdewi said his brother, Hussein, was on the bridge when it gave way. He had been returning after taking his sister to her village.
Bdewi blamed inadequate maintenance for the incident and called on authorities to construct a permanent bridge rather than continue making temporary repairs.
Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding across several Syrian provinces in recent days, including Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Aleppo.
In Latakia’s Bayirbucak area, floodwaters destroyed another bridge connecting villages on opposite sides of the Al-Kabir al-Shamali River. Local authorities said restoration work was already underway.
Flooding also affected agricultural land and residential neighborhoods in Afrin, north of Aleppo.
Earlier, heavy rainfall toward the end of October claimed the lives of seven civilians, including five children, in rural parts of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo, according to the Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry.
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