Gaza Floods Put Displaced Families at “Immediate Risk,” UN Warns
(MENAFN) Torrential rain swamped shelters across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, leaving displaced families in flood-prone zones and damaged buildings at “immediate risk,” a UN humanitarian agency warned.
In a statement posted on X, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said most of the enclave’s 2.1 million residents remain displaced. Many are sheltering in decaying tents that offer little defense against the worsening weather.
“We are deeply concerned for families already affected and those most exposed to the worsening conditions,” the agency said.
Aid groups have rushed to deliver emergency supplies and help affected families, but available stocks remain “insufficient,” OCHA cautioned.
“Months of funding shortfalls and restrictions have severely constrained preparations,” it said.
The agency pressed for the immediate entry of winter supplies, heavy machinery, engine oil and spare parts required to keep humanitarian vehicles and generators running.
“More humanitarian funding is urgent,” OCHA added.
In a statement posted on X, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said most of the enclave’s 2.1 million residents remain displaced. Many are sheltering in decaying tents that offer little defense against the worsening weather.
“We are deeply concerned for families already affected and those most exposed to the worsening conditions,” the agency said.
Aid groups have rushed to deliver emergency supplies and help affected families, but available stocks remain “insufficient,” OCHA cautioned.
“Months of funding shortfalls and restrictions have severely constrained preparations,” it said.
The agency pressed for the immediate entry of winter supplies, heavy machinery, engine oil and spare parts required to keep humanitarian vehicles and generators running.
“More humanitarian funding is urgent,” OCHA added.
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