Turkmenistan's Textile Industry Increases Production By 9.6% In January-October

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's textile industry increased production by 9.6% in January-October 2026 compared to the same period last year, supported by higher output across its main product categories, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyyev and reviewed at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the report, cotton yarn production rose by 3.4%, while cotton fabric output increased by 1.7%. The production of garments and knitwear grew by 3.6%, and leather goods output edged up by 0.4%.

The report also covered the performance of the Türkmenhaly State Association, whose enterprises recorded a 6% increase in total revenue during the reporting period compared to January-October 2025.

The textile industry is one of the key non-oil manufacturing sectors of Turkmenistan and is overseen by the Ministry of Textile Industry. The sector is based on domestically produced cotton and includes a vertically integrated production chain covering ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing and garment manufacturing.

State enterprises operate across all five regions of the country, including major cotton-spinning and textile complexes in Dashoguz, Mary, Lebap, Balkan and Ahal velayats. Among them are facilities such as the Halach Cotton Spinning Factory, Dashoguz “Serdar” enterprise, Bayramaly Textile Complex named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashy, and the Balkan Cotton Spinning Factory “Balkandokma”, all producing cotton yarn and fabrics for domestic use and export.

A significant share of output consists of cotton yarn, with production counts typically ranging from Nm 14/1 to Nm 34/1, which is supplied both to domestic weaving and garment enterprises and exported through the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) to markets including Türkiye, Russia, and Central Asia.