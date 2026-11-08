President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Gratitude To Pakistani PM
This was stated in a post published on the head of state's official X account.
"Thank you, my dear brother Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for your warm congratulations to me and the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day. November 8 is a momentous day for our nation, marking the liberation of our lands and the end of nearly three decades of occupation. We deeply value Pakistan's unwavering solidarity. Your presence at last year's Victory Parade in Baku was yet another testament to our enduring friendship and brotherhood."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment