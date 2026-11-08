Today, Azerbaijan Is A Strong State-Politically, Economically, And Militarily Independent, Dependent On No One - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Azerbaijan is a strong state-politically, economically, and militarily independent, dependent on no one, pursuing an independent policy, and possessing dignity, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

"What drove us forward were our national and spiritual values. The Azerbaijani state is built on this foundation. Our national and spiritual values, our Azerbaijani values, are above everything for us. For centuries, we have kept these values alive in our hearts and preserved them, and we will pass them on to future generations.

The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underpinning all our achievements. Azerbaijanism is the philosophy that unites all our citizens. It is the ideology that moves us forward. In Azerbaijan, all ethnic groups and representatives of all religions live together as one family. What unites us is citizenship, solidarity, and the ideology of Azerbaijanism. This is our national idea. I want to reiterate that this is the path leading us into the future. I believe that the socio-political stability, positive atmosphere, ongoing construction and development, and the unification of our society around a common goal that we see in Azerbaijan today are rarely encountered in the world.

On this beautiful holiday, I would once again like to emphasize what a great nation the Azerbaijani people are. Only a great nation could, despite all the hardships, 30 years of occupation, and threats from major powers standing behind Armenia, demonstrate such resolve, support me, and make our Victory possible.

As we celebrate this beautiful holiday, each of us rightfully feels a sense of pride. At the same time, each of us pays tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path. I am sure that each of us says to ourselves: We must be so strong that from now on, no one should even think of harming Azerbaijan! I am confident that this will be the case. Today, Azerbaijan is a strong state-politically, economically, and militarily independent, dependent on no one, pursuing an independent policy, and possessing dignity," he added.