Ram Chara, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun & Others Pen Lovely Diwali Wishes For All

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) As we celebrate Diwali, many prominent names from the South film industry penned lovely Diwali greetings on their official social media handle.

'RRR' actor Ram Charan wrote on his X (Previously known as Twitter) timeline, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali. (sic)"

Jr NTR's short and sweet Diwali wish read, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Versatile actor Dhanush penned on the micro-blogging site, "Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wished everyone by sharing a photograph of a Diya, along with the caption, "Happy Diwali", followed by a diya emoticon.

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun shared a picture of Goddess Lakshmi and wrote, "Happy Diwali to each and everyone of you.", along with a Diya emoji.

Karthi added, "Dear Ones, May your world always shine brighter with happiness, success, and endless blessings! "

Vishnu Manchu also uploaded a perfect family pic and mentioned on his IG, "Happy Diwali from the VM tribe to you and yours! Wishing you nothing but the best-happiness, prosperity and your favourite people beside you."

"As I always say, family first. Without them, we're nothing. To everyone who showers us with love-you're family too," he further went on to add.

Many others from Bollywood as well wished Diwali with a sweet social media post.

Sidharth Malhotra wished everyone a 'sweet' Diwali with lots of mithai. He posted a festive photo of himself posing with a box of sweets and penned, "Wishing you all a very sweet Diwali, filled with love, laughter and lots of mithai! (Making heart with hands emoji)," he mentioned in the caption.

-IANS

pm/