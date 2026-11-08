'Armed Version Over, Ideological Threat Remains': PM Modi Calls For Fight Against 'Dimagi Naxals'

MENAFN - IANS) Jagdalpur/Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that while the country has successfully eliminated armed Naxalism (Maoism), the threat from“dimagi naxals” (ideological Naxals) still remains and must be defeated to secure the nation.

Addressing security forces in Bastar, PM Modi said that in the last 12 years India has not only won the battle against Naxalism and separatism but has also achieved a major victory against poverty.

He referred to a recent World Bank report which stated that 50 crore people have come out of extreme poverty in India during this period - a feat that decades of mere slogans of "Garibi Hatao" could not achieve.

The Prime Minister compared the government's welfare measures to a "rangoli" (creative decorative patterns on floors or tabletops using materials such as powdered limestone).

Just as small patterns in a rangoli eventually form a beautiful complete picture, he said a series of schemes had empowered the poor. These included "Jan Dhan Yojana" that brought crores into the banking system, the PM Awas Yojana that provided permanent houses, Mudra loans without guarantee, SVANidhi support for street vendors, Ayushman Bharat free treatment, free monthly ration, and free education, medicines and kitchen support.

Schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission and Har Ghar Jal further addressed basic needs of life.

PM Modi underlined that the fight against poverty was closely linked to the campaign against Naxalism.

In areas under Naxal influence, the extremists' first agenda was to block development - preventing schools from opening and setting them on fire, stopping hospitals and doctors, denying medical stores, blocking polio vaccination, preventing mobile towers, bombing railway tracks and obstructing industries. As a result, lakhs of poor and young people remained trapped in poverty and deprived of opportunities, PM Modi said.

Alongside the security operations, the government launched special development campaigns in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas. More than 15,000 km of roads were built under security cover, over 9,000 mobile towers installed, nearly 200 Eklavya schools opened for tribal children, around 50 ITIs and skill development centres established, and thousands of post offices, bank branches and ATMs set up, he said.

Additionally, the PM-JANMAN scheme brought water, electricity and roads to remote tribal villages for the first time. Surrendered Naxals were also given opportunities for rehabilitation. As a result, Naxal violence has ended in the country.

In Bastar itself, children are now participating in sports and the Olympics rather than holding guns, he said.

However, PM Modi cautioned that the danger is not completely over. "The armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, but the mental Naxalites have taken over many organisations. Even today they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These dimagi Naxals have infiltrated many political parties and different organisations. We have to recognise them, defeat them and secure the country," he said.