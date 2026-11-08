Being His Daughter Is Greatest Blessing: Pratibha Advani On Father LK Advani's 100Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Pratibha Advani, daughter of BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, on Sunday expressed immense happiness and gratitude as he entered his 100th year, saying that being his daughter was the greatest blessing she could have asked for in life.

Speaking to IANS, Pratibha said that the occasion brought back several cherished memories, particularly after watching a short film showcasing her father's life and journey.

"I am extremely happy; words fall short of expressing my emotions. The short film shown today brought back so many old memories. I have always been fortunate to be by his side and to travel with him to every corner of the country. I feel that I could not have asked for anything more in life than to be his daughter," she said.

Pratibha Advani further expressed gratitude for having her father by her side for so many years, adding that his affection, blessings and presence had made her life complete.

"God has been kind to me by blessing me with his presence for so many years. His blessings have always been upon me, and I could not ask for anything more," she added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, along with several other senior party leaders, on Sunday performed a special 'puja' and 'havan' to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of Advani.

The special religious ceremony was organised at the BJP Central Office, where party leaders offered prayers for Advani's good health, longevity and well-being as he entered his 100th year. Pratibha Advani also attended the event.

The occasion was marked by tributes to the veteran leader's long political career and his significant contribution to the growth and development of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a detailed article on the occasion, reflecting on Advani's life, political journey and lasting contribution to the country as the senior BJP leader entered his 100th year on November 8.

In his article, the Prime Minister highlighted several defining moments of Advani's life and political career, describing his journey as closely connected with some of the most significant chapters in modern India's history.