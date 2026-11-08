Rajnath Singh Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers At Sikkim War Memorial

Rajnath Singh Pays Homage to Fallen Heroes in Sikkim

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Sherathang War Memorial. He emphasised that monuments dedicated to fallen heroes serve as a constant reminder of national duty and sacrifice. In a post on X, Singh highlighted the enduring legacy of the nation's security forces, saying that the nation will forever remain indebted and grateful to the courage of those who spend their life protecting the country. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, I paid homage to our immortal bravehearts at the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim. As the saying goes, 'Monuments are for the living, not the dead'; they stand to continuously inspire us and awaken our national pride. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will forever remain etched in the memory of a grateful nation, and we will always remain indebted to their valour," he said. with Troops at the Border

The Union Defence Minister spent time interacting directly with the jawans stationed along the challenging border terrain during the visit. Comparing their vigilance to the festival's traditional lamps, he lauded their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country under extreme weather conditions. "Also had the honour of meeting and interacting with our courageous troops deployed in this forward and challenging sector. Our jawans are like 'diyas' themselves, silently fighting the darkness and spreading the light of security to every home in the country. Even in extreme weather and difficult terrain, their unflinching vigil, boundless patriotism, and high morale burn brighter than a thousand lamps," he said.

Further, he expressed that it was a matter of profound pride to celebrate the festival among the true guardians of the motherland. "It is a matter of profound pride to celebrate Diwali among the true guardians of the motherland. Wishing all our brave personnel serving on the borders and their families a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali," he said. Earlier today, Singh celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel at the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathula Pass in Sikkim, hailing their discipline, dedication and sacrifices and saying that their presence along the country's borders allows citizens to celebrate festivals and sleep peacefully. (ANI)

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