BJP President Nitin Nabin Honors LK Advani On His 99Th Birthday

BJP President Pays Tribute to LK Advani

BJP National President Nitin Nabin paid tribute to veteran BJP leader LK Advani on entering his 100th year of life, declaring that the vision and ideas of Advani continue to inspire everyone on the journey toward a Viksit Bharat. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the BJP National President recalled that LK Advani played a huge role in cultivating a strong cadre of leadership for the BJP.

Nabin further credited Advani with shaping a significant generation of leaders both within the party organisation and for the nation as a whole. "He cultivated a strong cadre of leadership for the BJP, a party that is providing direction to the nation today. He shaped a significant generation of leaders, both within the organisation and for the nation as a whole. Furthermore, the ideals he championed have been successfully translated into reality, that is, brought to fruition by the Prime Minister. Even today, as we advance on the journey toward a Viksit Bharat, LK Advani's ideas and vision continue to inspire us all..."

Celebrations and Party Tributes

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday organised a havan from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM for former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on his 99th birthday. Senior BJP leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin, marked their presence during the havan ceremony.

Later, celebrating the entry of the party's veteran leader LK Advani into his 100th year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday recalled his role in the Ram Mandir movement, stating that the temple in Ayodhya stands as the culmination of the journey Advani set in motion decades ago. Reflecting on the impact of Advani's Ram Rath Yatra, Nabin recalled the moments when the procession was halted in Bihar. "We were very young at the time, but even then, we could feel how the entire nation was gripped by the movement," he said. "Whatever the circumstances in Bihar back then, though the journey was halted at Samastipur in an attempt to stop it, the Karsevaks carried Advani Ji's mission forward in its entirety," Nabin said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ultimately carried that continuous movement to its destination. "Today, as the country witnesses the magnificent Shri Ram Temple standing in Ayodhya, it is a moment for all of us to honour and remember Shri Advani Ji's historic journey," he said.

Reflecting on Party History

He further expressed deep gratitude for Advani's leadership, recalling the party's challenging beginnings. Nabin said, "When the BJP was reduced to just two MPs in Parliament, many dismissed its future. Yet, amidst that atmosphere of despair, it was the unyielding resolve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani that offered a ray of hope."

"It is the shared determination of these two stalwarts that enabled the Bharatiya Janata Party to expand into the formidable political force it is today," Nabin said.

About LK Advani

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Lal Krishna Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980. LK Advani first served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and later served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

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