From Rajinikanth To Kareena Kapoor Indian Stars Celebrate Diwali

Celebrities Celebrate the Festival of Lights

From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anupam Kher sharing festive greetings on social media to superstar Rajinikanth meeting fans outside his Chennai residence, celebrities across the country joined in the Diwali celebrations, extending warm wishes and spreading festive cheer. As the country celebrates the festival of lights, several film personalities took to social media platforms to share glimpses of their celebrations and heartfelt messages for fans and followers.

Diwali Wishes from Film Personalities

Superstar Rajinikanth greeted his fans at his residence in Chennai on the occasion of Diwali, sharing the festive spirit with those who gathered to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she was seen playing a game. She wished her followers, writing, "Happy Diwali to everyone." Actress Mrunal Thakur also took to Instagram to share a video, extending her wishes to fans and their families. "Happy Diwali to you and your entire family," she said.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures on Instagram, announcing the beginning of her Diwali celebrations. "Diwali ki celebration shuru ✨The most joyous time of the year. Celebrating it with everyone at @backbaylife office was so special. Stay blessed, be safe, be empathetic towards our furry animals and be devoted to god.," she wrote.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared her festive wishes on Instagram, writing, "Diwali wali feeling, after all! Happy Diwali, everyone!"

Actor Dhanush took to X to extend his Deepavali greetings, writing, "Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home."

Sonu Sood Shares a Meaningful Gift

Actor Sonu Sood shared a heartfelt account of how helping save a one-year-old girl battling a serious heart condition had become his most meaningful Diwali gift. In his post on X,, Sood revealed that a 90-year-old grandmother had approached him with the desperate wish of saving her granddaughter, Radhika. He shared that the child's surgery had been successful, expressing gratitude to Jupiter Hospital, Dr Ashutosh and the medical team. "This Diwali, God gave me the most beautiful gift - the chance to be a part of saving a little life. A 90-year-old grandmother came to me with just one desperate wish: to save her one-year-old granddaughter, Radhika, who was battling a serious heart condition. Today, by God's grace, her surgery has been successful. A little heart gets a new chance to beat, and a grandmother gets her biggest reason to smile. My heartfelt gratitude to Jupiter Hospital, Dr. Ashutosh and the entire medical team. This Diwali, the brightest diya for me is the hope shining in little Radhika's life. Happy Diwali!," he wrote.

Final Festive Greetings

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended Diwali greetings to his followers through an Instagram post in Hindi. "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali. May Lord Ram always shower His blessings upon you. Jai Shri Ram!" he wrote.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also wished her followers a happy, healthy and prosperous Diwali through an Instagram post. "Wishing you all a happy, healthy, prosperous Diwali," she wrote.

With warm wishes, family celebrations and messages of hope, film personalities joined millions across the country in celebrating the festival of lights. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)