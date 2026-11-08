Israeli Forces Raid School, Homes in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli military personnel entered a school and searched several residential properties in southern Syria on Saturday, according to state media reports.
A patrol consisting of 14 military vehicles moved into Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah village in Quneitra province, where soldiers forced their way through the school gate and entered the premises, Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.
No information was provided about possible casualties or detentions during the incident.
Earlier on Saturday, Israeli troops established a temporary checkpoint in northern Quneitra, while another military unit moved toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa.
Israeli engineering teams also continued constructing defensive positions near Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra.
Israeli forces have conducted repeated operations across the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa. These activities have included establishing checkpoints, searching residential buildings, detaining civilians and clearing agricultural land using bulldozers.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel expanded its military deployment within the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights and moved further into southern Syrian territory, despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for Israeli troops to leave the country's territory, arguing that their continued presence and military operations breach Syria's sovereignty and violate the disengagement agreement.
A patrol consisting of 14 military vehicles moved into Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah village in Quneitra province, where soldiers forced their way through the school gate and entered the premises, Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.
No information was provided about possible casualties or detentions during the incident.
Earlier on Saturday, Israeli troops established a temporary checkpoint in northern Quneitra, while another military unit moved toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa.
Israeli engineering teams also continued constructing defensive positions near Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra.
Israeli forces have conducted repeated operations across the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa. These activities have included establishing checkpoints, searching residential buildings, detaining civilians and clearing agricultural land using bulldozers.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel expanded its military deployment within the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights and moved further into southern Syrian territory, despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for Israeli troops to leave the country's territory, arguing that their continued presence and military operations breach Syria's sovereignty and violate the disengagement agreement.
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