Deepak Chahar To Lead Rajasthan In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Manav Suthar Named Vice-Captain

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 8 (IANS) India seamer Deepak Chahar will lead Rajasthan in the 2026/27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar named as the vice-captain in the 15-member squad announced by the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Rajasthan are drawn in Elite Group A and will play all seven of their league matches in Mumbai, starting with a clash against Uttar Pradesh on November 14. Apart from Deepak, who has played 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India and didn't feature in the first half of the Ranji Trophy, his younger brother, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, also finds a place in the team.

Rahul, who has played an ODI and six T20Is for India, was initially rumoured to join another team for the ongoing domestic season, but will now continue to play for Rajasthan. Just like Deepak, he didn't feature in the first half of the Ranji Trophy.

There's still no place for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who has been recovering from hamstring surgery sustained while playing for his former team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India, was recently traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his existing fee of Rs 4.8 crore.

The squad features seasoned left-handed batting all-rounder Mahipal Lomror, young wicketkeeper-batters Kartik Sharma and Mukul Choudhary, all of whom were part of IPL 2026. Other team members include Abhijeet Tomar, Ajay Raj Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Honey Pratap Singh and Himanshu Singh Rana.

Ramniwas Golada, Rohan Rajbahar, Himanshu Nehra and Abhishek Mund complete the group picked for the competition. After their opening game against Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan will take on Jharkhand on November 16 before meeting Chandigarh on November 18.

A day-night fixture against Baroda follows on November 20, before Rajasthan return to action against Mizoram on November 22. Rajasthan will complete their group-stage commitments after taking on Karnataka on November 24 and facing off against Bengal on November 26.

Rajasthan squad: Deepak Chahar (c), Manav Suthar (vc), Ajay Raj Singh, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Ramniwas Golada, Rohan Rajbahar, Abhijeet Tomar, Himanshu Singh Rana, Honey Pratap Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary, Himanshu Nehra and Abhishek Mund