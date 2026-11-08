Syrian Soldier Killed, Another Hurt in Deir ez-Zor Landmine Blast
(MENAFN) A Syrian soldier died and a second was wounded Saturday when a landmine detonated in a rural stretch of Deir ez-Zor province in the country’s east.
The casualties occurred in the Mayadin area, a Syrian state-run television channel reported, citing the Defense Ministry’s media department. The soldiers were “working to dismantle remnants of the defunct regime” when the blast struck, according to the report.
Landmines and unexploded ordnance left over from the war that began in 2011 keep claiming lives across Syria.
The conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and wrecked the country’s infrastructure before the Assad regime collapsed on Dec. 8, 2024.
Syrian authorities and international organizations are continuing efforts to find and clear mines and unexploded ordnance in several parts of the country.
The casualties occurred in the Mayadin area, a Syrian state-run television channel reported, citing the Defense Ministry’s media department. The soldiers were “working to dismantle remnants of the defunct regime” when the blast struck, according to the report.
Landmines and unexploded ordnance left over from the war that began in 2011 keep claiming lives across Syria.
The conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and wrecked the country’s infrastructure before the Assad regime collapsed on Dec. 8, 2024.
Syrian authorities and international organizations are continuing efforts to find and clear mines and unexploded ordnance in several parts of the country.
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