Ooredoo Group brings digital infrastructure to life at MWC Doha
(MENAFN- OMC) Doha, Qatar, 7 November 2026 — Ooredoo Group returns to MWC Doha as Strategic Operator Partner, inviting visitors to its Booth B40 from 8–10 November to explore how the Group brings together connectivity, data centres and AI compute to support businesses across its markets.
Organised around five pillars — Connect, Host, Compute, Apply and Monetise — the stand will feature live demonstrations, interactive experiences and simulations showing how businesses can use these capabilities to improve operations, serve customers better and develop new sources of revenue.
Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: “MWC Doha brings global telecom and technology leaders to Qatar and gives us a stage to show how businesses can put our digital infrastructure and the services it enables to work. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth to see our live demonstrations and meet the teams behind them.”
Aziz will join Mobile: Powering Progress, the industry panel at the Digital Leadership Forum, on 8 November from 10:20 to 11:20 AM. The discussion will cover investment in resilient networks, the integration of terrestrial and satellite connectivity, and digital inclusion.
Ooredoo speakers will also take part in the Satellite & NTN Summit, Smart Mobility Summit, Future Networks Summit, Chosen Twice: Winning Customers in the Age of AI Agents, Security Summit, Spotlight Sessions: AI Infrastructure & Intelligent Data Centres, and Open Telco AI Summit, among other sessions.
For the full conference programme and registration, visit
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Organised around five pillars — Connect, Host, Compute, Apply and Monetise — the stand will feature live demonstrations, interactive experiences and simulations showing how businesses can use these capabilities to improve operations, serve customers better and develop new sources of revenue.
Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: “MWC Doha brings global telecom and technology leaders to Qatar and gives us a stage to show how businesses can put our digital infrastructure and the services it enables to work. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth to see our live demonstrations and meet the teams behind them.”
Aziz will join Mobile: Powering Progress, the industry panel at the Digital Leadership Forum, on 8 November from 10:20 to 11:20 AM. The discussion will cover investment in resilient networks, the integration of terrestrial and satellite connectivity, and digital inclusion.
Ooredoo speakers will also take part in the Satellite & NTN Summit, Smart Mobility Summit, Future Networks Summit, Chosen Twice: Winning Customers in the Age of AI Agents, Security Summit, Spotlight Sessions: AI Infrastructure & Intelligent Data Centres, and Open Telco AI Summit, among other sessions.
For the full conference programme and registration, visit
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