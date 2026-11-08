Sudan Army Downs Hostile Drone as Kordofan Fighting Intensifies
(MENAFN) Sudan’s military said Saturday that its air defenses brought down a “hostile” drone over West Kordofan state in the country’s south, as combat with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalates across the region.
“Our air defenses shot down a hostile FH-95 drone over the Ayyal Bakhit area in West Kordofan state this morning,” an army spokesperson said in a statement carried by a state news agency.
The statement did not say who was operating the drone.
The incident follows a surge in fighting between the army and the RSF across all three Kordofan states. On Thursday, the army said it had taken control of four areas in North Kordofan and South Kordofan, destroyed 40 RSF combat vehicles and captured 43 more.
In recent weeks, the army has also claimed the capture of 11 areas in North Kordofan following clashes with the RSF. Combat has raged across North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan since Oct. 25, as both sides work to consolidate their positions in the region.
The war between the army and the RSF erupted in April 2023. According to UN estimates, it has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
“Our air defenses shot down a hostile FH-95 drone over the Ayyal Bakhit area in West Kordofan state this morning,” an army spokesperson said in a statement carried by a state news agency.
The statement did not say who was operating the drone.
The incident follows a surge in fighting between the army and the RSF across all three Kordofan states. On Thursday, the army said it had taken control of four areas in North Kordofan and South Kordofan, destroyed 40 RSF combat vehicles and captured 43 more.
In recent weeks, the army has also claimed the capture of 11 areas in North Kordofan following clashes with the RSF. Combat has raged across North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan since Oct. 25, as both sides work to consolidate their positions in the region.
The war between the army and the RSF erupted in April 2023. According to UN estimates, it has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment