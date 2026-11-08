Jazeera Airways Commences In-House Ground Handling Operations at Kuwait International Airport
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, 7 November 2026:
Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, has commenced in-house ground handling operations at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing transformation journey to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and optimize costs.
The first flight handled by Jazeera Airways’ ground handling team arrived from Madinah, Saudi Arabia, before departing for Beirut, Lebanon, marking the successful launch of the airline’s self-managed ground handling services.
The transition from outsourced to in-house ground handling represents a strategic step towards greater control over the airline’s end-to-end operations and customer journey. By bringing these critical services in-house, Jazeera Airways aims to improve aircraft turnaround times, strengthen operational reliability, enhance coordination and deliver a more seamless and consistent travel experience for passengers.
This milestone builds Jazeera Airways’ continued investment in developing its own operational capabilities, including aircraft maintenance and aviation training. With direct oversight of ground handling activities, the airline will be better positioned to coordinate ground operations with flight schedules, maintain consistent service standards, and respond swiftly to operational requirements.
The move comes as Jazeera Airways enters a new phase of expansion, supported by its order of 26 Airbus aircraft, comprising 18 A320neo and eight A321neo aircraft. The airline recently welcomed the first A320neo from this order, with another aircraft expected to arrive before the end of the year.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “This year we celebrate 21 years of operations, and bringing ground handling in-house marks another important milestone in our journey towards becoming a more efficient, agile and self-reliant airline. Taking greater ownership of our operations and customer journey enables us to strengthen service quality, improve aircraft turnaround times, and drive long-term cost efficiencies. As we enter an exciting new phase of growth, expanding our fleet and network must go hand in hand with building the operational capabilities and infrastructure needed to support sustainable expansion. This investment reinforces our commitment to operational excellence, while creating opportunities to develop local aviation talent and contribute to Kuwait’s ambitions as a leading regional aviation hub.”
Beyond operational improvements, the initiative will support the development of specialized aviation skills, strengthen workforce capabilities and create new employment opportunities in Kuwait. It also underscores Jazeera Airways’ commitment to investing in the country’s aviation ecosystem in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.
As Jazeera Airways embarks on its next chapter of growth, the introduction of in-house ground handling operations represents another step towards building a more integrated, efficient and future-ready airline, while maintaining its commitment to affordable fares, reliable operations and a high-quality customer experience.
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Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, has commenced in-house ground handling operations at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing transformation journey to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and optimize costs.
The first flight handled by Jazeera Airways’ ground handling team arrived from Madinah, Saudi Arabia, before departing for Beirut, Lebanon, marking the successful launch of the airline’s self-managed ground handling services.
The transition from outsourced to in-house ground handling represents a strategic step towards greater control over the airline’s end-to-end operations and customer journey. By bringing these critical services in-house, Jazeera Airways aims to improve aircraft turnaround times, strengthen operational reliability, enhance coordination and deliver a more seamless and consistent travel experience for passengers.
This milestone builds Jazeera Airways’ continued investment in developing its own operational capabilities, including aircraft maintenance and aviation training. With direct oversight of ground handling activities, the airline will be better positioned to coordinate ground operations with flight schedules, maintain consistent service standards, and respond swiftly to operational requirements.
The move comes as Jazeera Airways enters a new phase of expansion, supported by its order of 26 Airbus aircraft, comprising 18 A320neo and eight A321neo aircraft. The airline recently welcomed the first A320neo from this order, with another aircraft expected to arrive before the end of the year.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “This year we celebrate 21 years of operations, and bringing ground handling in-house marks another important milestone in our journey towards becoming a more efficient, agile and self-reliant airline. Taking greater ownership of our operations and customer journey enables us to strengthen service quality, improve aircraft turnaround times, and drive long-term cost efficiencies. As we enter an exciting new phase of growth, expanding our fleet and network must go hand in hand with building the operational capabilities and infrastructure needed to support sustainable expansion. This investment reinforces our commitment to operational excellence, while creating opportunities to develop local aviation talent and contribute to Kuwait’s ambitions as a leading regional aviation hub.”
Beyond operational improvements, the initiative will support the development of specialized aviation skills, strengthen workforce capabilities and create new employment opportunities in Kuwait. It also underscores Jazeera Airways’ commitment to investing in the country’s aviation ecosystem in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.
As Jazeera Airways embarks on its next chapter of growth, the introduction of in-house ground handling operations represents another step towards building a more integrated, efficient and future-ready airline, while maintaining its commitment to affordable fares, reliable operations and a high-quality customer experience.
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