Yemeni Forces Report Hundreds of Operations Against Houthi Targets
(MENAFN) Yemen’s government forces announced Saturday that they had conducted 875 military operations against Houthi positions in recent hours, claiming that 130 fighters and commanders had been killed or rendered unable to fight.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement posted on X that the campaign, known as Operation Dawn of Yemen, focused on Houthi locations, troop reinforcements and military assets.
He added that aircraft, drones and artillery provided support during the attacks, which reportedly destroyed or damaged 50 military vehicles and equipment items, including missile launchers.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued confronting Houthi assaults while targeting the group's positions and movements.
Meanwhile, other military units struck Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces. Government-aligned forces also maintained their activities along the southern and western fronts, according to the military statement.
The army said its troops were taking measures to avoid civilian casualties and prevent damage to civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the military's claims.
Yemen's conflict dates back to 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country.
A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, leading to years of armed confrontation and a major humanitarian emergency.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified again in July after the collapse of a ceasefire established in 2022.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement posted on X that the campaign, known as Operation Dawn of Yemen, focused on Houthi locations, troop reinforcements and military assets.
He added that aircraft, drones and artillery provided support during the attacks, which reportedly destroyed or damaged 50 military vehicles and equipment items, including missile launchers.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued confronting Houthi assaults while targeting the group's positions and movements.
Meanwhile, other military units struck Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces. Government-aligned forces also maintained their activities along the southern and western fronts, according to the military statement.
The army said its troops were taking measures to avoid civilian casualties and prevent damage to civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the military's claims.
Yemen's conflict dates back to 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country.
A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, leading to years of armed confrontation and a major humanitarian emergency.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified again in July after the collapse of a ceasefire established in 2022.
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