New US Task Force Targets Iran’s Land Routes After USD25B Blockade
(MENAFN) The U.S. military has opened a new front in its pressure campaign against Iran, creating a dedicated task force to choke off the overland channels Tehran uses to move advanced weapons and other sensitive cargo.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed the move Saturday in a statement posted on X. According to the post, Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the command, ordered Task Force Iron Gate into existence on Nov. 7. The Tampa, Florida-based unit will have roughly 20 civilian and military staff.
Working alongside other American government agencies, the task force will track and block shipments of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies and sanctioned materials. It will also target what Washington characterizes as illegal revenue streams. Its remit covers Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.
“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Cooper said.
Cooper added that tighter coordination with U.S. government agencies would further constrain Tehran’s ability to bankroll terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and restock its armed forces.
The launch comes as the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in force. CENTCOM says the blockade has stopped Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.
The two efforts split along geographic lines, according to CENTCOM. The new task force will concentrate on land borders and the Caspian Sea, while the maritime restrictions apply to Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
At sea, CENTCOM said enforcement will continue against every vessel entering or leaving Iranian ports. Humanitarian aid remains exempt.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed the move Saturday in a statement posted on X. According to the post, Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the command, ordered Task Force Iron Gate into existence on Nov. 7. The Tampa, Florida-based unit will have roughly 20 civilian and military staff.
Working alongside other American government agencies, the task force will track and block shipments of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies and sanctioned materials. It will also target what Washington characterizes as illegal revenue streams. Its remit covers Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.
“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Cooper said.
Cooper added that tighter coordination with U.S. government agencies would further constrain Tehran’s ability to bankroll terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and restock its armed forces.
The launch comes as the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in force. CENTCOM says the blockade has stopped Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.
The two efforts split along geographic lines, according to CENTCOM. The new task force will concentrate on land borders and the Caspian Sea, while the maritime restrictions apply to Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
At sea, CENTCOM said enforcement will continue against every vessel entering or leaving Iranian ports. Humanitarian aid remains exempt.
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