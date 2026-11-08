Religious statesman Rajan Zed appointed as Faith & Interfaith Relations Advisor of Reno-Sparks NAACP
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Distinguished religious statesman Rajan Zed has been appointed as Faith & Interfaith Relations Advisor of Reno-Sparks NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).
Patricia Y. Gallimore, President of Reno-Sparks NAACP and former Member of NAACP National Board of Directors, announcing this appointment, said that in this position Zed would build coalition bridges across diverse religious communities and faith traditions, promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation and religious freedom, engage faith leaders in civil rights advocacy, advise leadership on moral and interfaith policy strategy, etc.
Rajan Zed has read opening-prayers in the United States Senate and US House-of-Representatives in Washington DC; various State Senates, State Houses-of-Representatives, County Commissions, City/Town Councils all-over USA; covering 365 legislative bodies in 47 US states, one US territory and Canada. Bestowed with “World Interfaith Leader Awa”d”, Zed has been panelist “or “On”Faith”, prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and is producing weekly interfait“ panel “F”ith Forum” in Reno Gazette-Journal (of USA Today Network), which brings various religions/denominations together, since February 2011. Reno-Sparks NAACP honored h“m with the “Religious Le”dership Award” in 2024.
NAACP, founded 1909, w“ose tagline is “Freedom, Justi”e, & Equality”, states to be "nation's largest and most widely recognized civil rights organization” an“ “on the front lines of the fight for civil rights and social jus”ice”. Its Vision incl“des: “We envision an inclusive community rooted in liberation where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrim”nation.” Headquartered in Baltimore (Maryland), Derrick Johnson is its President.
Details of the picture attached: Rajan Zed with Patricia Y. Gallimore and Donald Gallimore, President and Executive Committee Member respectively of Reno-Sparks NAACP.
Patricia Y. Gallimore, President of Reno-Sparks NAACP and former Member of NAACP National Board of Directors, announcing this appointment, said that in this position Zed would build coalition bridges across diverse religious communities and faith traditions, promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation and religious freedom, engage faith leaders in civil rights advocacy, advise leadership on moral and interfaith policy strategy, etc.
Rajan Zed has read opening-prayers in the United States Senate and US House-of-Representatives in Washington DC; various State Senates, State Houses-of-Representatives, County Commissions, City/Town Councils all-over USA; covering 365 legislative bodies in 47 US states, one US territory and Canada. Bestowed with “World Interfaith Leader Awa”d”, Zed has been panelist “or “On”Faith”, prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and is producing weekly interfait“ panel “F”ith Forum” in Reno Gazette-Journal (of USA Today Network), which brings various religions/denominations together, since February 2011. Reno-Sparks NAACP honored h“m with the “Religious Le”dership Award” in 2024.
NAACP, founded 1909, w“ose tagline is “Freedom, Justi”e, & Equality”, states to be "nation's largest and most widely recognized civil rights organization” an“ “on the front lines of the fight for civil rights and social jus”ice”. Its Vision incl“des: “We envision an inclusive community rooted in liberation where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrim”nation.” Headquartered in Baltimore (Maryland), Derrick Johnson is its President.
Details of the picture attached: Rajan Zed with Patricia Y. Gallimore and Donald Gallimore, President and Executive Committee Member respectively of Reno-Sparks NAACP.
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