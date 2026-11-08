MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During the 44-day Patriotic War, more than 300 cities and villages were liberated from the enemy in combat, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

"The Azerbaijani Flag was raised in those settlements, and, as a result, Armenia was forced to sign an act of capitulation on the night of November 9–10. Thus, the territories that had not yet been liberated on the battlefield at that time were also returned to Azerbaijan without a single shot being fired and without the loss of a single additional martyr.

The 44-day Patriotic War is a glorious chapter in our history. We are rightfully proud of this Victory. The entire Azerbaijani people are proud of it, and future generations will also take pride in it. This glorious history will live in our hearts forever.

During the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the entire world. Armenia had constructed several lines of fortifications in the occupied territories. In some areas, six or seven defensive lines had been built. Every location was mined. Barbed wire, fortifications, advantageous positions, hills, and mountains – all of these created immense challenges for us. The Armenian side was convinced that Azerbaijan would not be able to liberate its lands by military means or that no one would allow us to do so. They were mistaken, and the Azerbaijani people once again showed the whole world what a great nation they are. Our soldiers and officers advanced to break through the defensive lines, becoming martyrs, suffering injuries, and rising to the highest rank of martyrdom. In other words, it was our national spirit that drove us forward," he noted.