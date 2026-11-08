Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Hails Military Reforms In Victory Day Message

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The large-scale reforms being implemented in the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief are continuing successfully, making the military increasingly powerful and invincible.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the message was delivered by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov in a Victory Day address to Azerbaijani Army personnel.

In his message, the minister addressed military personnel and civilian employees as follows:

"Dear officers, warrant officers, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, civil servants and civilian employees,

I sincerely congratulate you on November 8 – Victory Day, which we celebrate with great pride and solemnity, and wish each of you success in your sacred and honorable service aimed at further strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capabilities.

Thanks to the outstanding contributions of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of our people, a unified command structure was established in the Azerbaijani Army, which guarantees our republic's independence, sovereignty, defense and security. The army was formed as a regular military force, while military development was consistently placed among the country's top priorities.

The path to victory that began with the National Leader's efforts to save the country, as well as his development strategy, is being successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The significant achievements in strengthening our country's defense capabilities, along with large-scale military reforms, military exercises and successful large-scale counteroffensive operations against enemy provocations, further strengthened the personnel's determination to achieve victory. As a result, November 8 – Victory Day was inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan's glorious military history.

Today, the successful continuation of large-scale reforms in the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is making our military increasingly powerful and invincible.

President Ilham Aliyev's decree declaring 2026 the 'Year of Urban Planning and Architecture' in our country is a major contribution to the extensive reconstruction, restoration and development work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

Under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army secured a brilliant victory in the Patriotic War. As a result of its successful combat operations and anti-terrorist measures, our historic lands that had remained under enemy occupation were liberated.

Thanks to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's resolute and forward-looking policies and the strength of our army, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty have been fully restored.

In the liberated territories, where the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan now flies proudly and majestically, the valiant Azerbaijani Army is making a worthy contribution to ensuring that reconstruction and development efforts proceed in a peaceful environment and to advancing the Great Return.

I am confident that, remaining steadfastly committed to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Oath and military regulations, you will continue to strengthen your combat readiness and moral and psychological preparedness, while further developing your efforts and capabilities to achieve new successes in your service.

As always, on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, we remember with profound respect and reverence the sons of our homeland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The families of our fallen heroes, servicemen who sustained disabilities and war veterans remain a constant focus of our state. Through the attention and care of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, important steps are being taken to improve their living conditions and address their social needs.

I extend my congratulations on the holiday and my warmest wishes to the parents and families of our fallen servicemen, our comrades-in-arms who sustained disabilities in the defense of the homeland, and our dear veterans.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate each of you on November 8 – Victory Day and wish you good health, long life and continued success in your honorable service to the homeland and the independent Republic of Azerbaijan."