Maruti Suzuki Sales: Diwali Dhamaka! Maruti Suzuki Delivers 30,000 Cars In A Single Day

With car purchases surging this Diwali season, Maruti Suzuki records a massive jump in sales and customer demand across India.

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki hit a new sales milestone on Dhanteras. The company delivered around 30,000 cars to customers in just one day. Maruti Suzuki also sold over 4 lakh cars between Ganesh Chaturthi and November 6. The company sold only 3.46 lakh cars during the same period last year. This festive season brought a solid 17 percent growth in sales. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, shared these impressive numbers.

Customers are showing massive love for Maruti Suzuki's Baleno and Brezza models. The Baleno, launched on September 5, crossed the 50,000 sales mark in less than two months. The company also announced that Brezza sales surpassed 70,000 units. Both models still have high pending bookings. This festive demand for these cars heavily boosted the company's overall sales growth.

Customers are keenly choosing different fuel and engine options in the Brezza. The company stated that the CNG variant snagged about 41 percent of all Brezza bookings. The 1.5-litre petrol model got 26 percent, while the turbo engine option secured 33 percent of the bookings. This clearly shows the high demand for the Brezza CNG model. These numbers prove that buyers want CNG to cut down their daily running costs.

Maruti Suzuki's small car segment also registered solid growth. The company reported a 31 percent jump in A-segment car sales between April and October. Customer interest in this segment spiked further after the GST 2.0 tax revisions. SUV sales also saw a 33 percent year-on-year growth during the Ganesh Chaturthi to Dhanteras period. Better vehicle supply played a big role in driving this growth.

Maruti Suzuki saw an excellent response across all categories, from small cars to SUVs, this festive season. Strong sales and bookings for the Baleno and Brezza models really helped push the company's growth. Delivering around 30,000 cars in a single day on Dhanteras highlights this huge demand. The 17 percent sales growth compared to last year marks an important milestone. Rising customer demand and improved vehicle supply will likely keep driving the car market's growth in the coming months.