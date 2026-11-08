'No Doubt In My Batting Line-Up': Mendis Backs SL's Experienced Batters Ahead Of Pakistan Test

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Sri Lanka Test captain Kusal Mendis is confident his side has the batting experience and technical ability to tackle Pakistan's expected change in pitch conditions, as the visitors prepare for the opening Test in Rawalpindi, beginning Monday.

With Pakistan potentially preparing a greener surface that will assist fast bowlers, Mendis believes his batters are equipped to deal with the challenge, drawing confidence from their showing in England last summer. The Sri Lankan skipper pointed to the experience within the dressing room, particularly that of Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva, as a major asset heading into the two-match series.

With Pakitan potentially preparing a greener surface that will assist fast bowlers, Mendis believes his batters are equipped to deal with the challenge, drawing confidence from their showing in England last summer. The Sri Lankan skipper pointed to the experience

"We know they will be giving a little bit different wicket. I think the batters have to manage our skills and preparation well. I know we have a very good batting line-up with some very senior players... Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, myself, and a couple of other guys.

"Everyone knows how to play on a green wicket. We played really well in England also, so I have no doubt in my batting line-up,” Mendis told reporters, as quoted by Cricinfo.

The series will also mark Mendis' first assignment as Sri Lanka's Test captain since taking over the leadership from Dhananjaya de Silva in early October. Despite the demanding schedule of an extended stay in Pakistan, which has already lasted more than a month due to the preceding white-ball fixtures, Mendis said the squad was looking forward to returning to the longest format.

The 31-year-old admitted that spending an extended period away from home had presented its own challenges, although the team had found ways to remain engaged while away from the field.

"Honestly, compared to ODIs and T20s, Test cricket is very different," he said. "I think everyone mostly likes to play Test cricket. Me as well. I'm very happy to captain in Test cricket. I think we've been staying in Pakistan for more than one month. It's not easy, sometimes we stay in the hotel and come to practice and that's it... I think it's a little bit hard to stay one month in a hotel. But we do some stuff in the team room, games and individual things (to keep ourselves entertained).

"Overall, we're in a very good path, and when coming to Test cricket, we have to focus on our Test game. It's not easy to play Tests away from home. I think Pakistan will give a very good wicket, and we have a plan in how (we want) to play."

Sri Lanka are yet to register a Test victory in their two series this year, against West Indies and India, but Mendis believes the performances of his bowling group provide sufficient encouragement heading into the Pakistan challenge. He was particularly pleased with the pace attack's progress, which has delivered consistently across formats.

"We have a very balanced side, both with the bowling and batting unit. I think we've done really well in the past couple of tours in the bowling side, and same in one-day cricket - the fast-bowling attack is doing well. We have a very senior bowling unit, the guys have played so many first-class and international matches. Same in the batting, so everyone is ready for tomorrow's game."

Sri Lanka have a sizeable bowling arsenal at their disposal, with Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga forming the pace contingent alongside all-rounder Milan Rathnayaka. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya will spearhead the spin department.

Beyond cricket, Mendis also acknowledged the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts to ensure the visiting team had a comfortable stay, highlighting the security arrangements and the familiarity of the local cuisine.

"Security-wise, everybody is very happy. Food, we normally eat spicy and everything, so same like in Sri Lanka it's in Pakistan. I think everyone has had a happy stay in Pakistan."