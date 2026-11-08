Spain Ruled From Spain, Not Washington, as Vote Nears
(MENAFN) Pedro Sanchez declared Saturday that Spain’s Nov. 29 general elections will show the country answers to its own voters, not to foreign capitals, as the Spanish prime minister pledged to push back against the global far right.
Addressing a campaign rally in Tarragona, Sanchez defended his government’s foreign policy record and its resistance to higher military spending.
“On November 29, we will tell them with our votes that Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington, not from Tel Aviv, not from Buenos Aires, not from Moscow, but from Spain,” he said.
“We will not allow our country to become the outpost or backyard of the international far right,” he added.
Foreign policy and the Middle East
The prime minister pointed to his government’s opposition to the war in Iran and to what he called genocide in Gaza. He also restated his backing for Palestinian statehood and for peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.
Defense spending standoff with Washington
Sanchez also stood by his refusal of US President Donald Trump’s demand that Spain devote 5% of gross domestic product to defense. He said his government would keep education, health care, social care and pensions as its spending priorities.
Closing his remarks, the premier vowed to keep resisting the far right and described Spain as a “beacon” that would go on inspiring the world.
Addressing a campaign rally in Tarragona, Sanchez defended his government’s foreign policy record and its resistance to higher military spending.
“On November 29, we will tell them with our votes that Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington, not from Tel Aviv, not from Buenos Aires, not from Moscow, but from Spain,” he said.
“We will not allow our country to become the outpost or backyard of the international far right,” he added.
Foreign policy and the Middle East
The prime minister pointed to his government’s opposition to the war in Iran and to what he called genocide in Gaza. He also restated his backing for Palestinian statehood and for peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.
Defense spending standoff with Washington
Sanchez also stood by his refusal of US President Donald Trump’s demand that Spain devote 5% of gross domestic product to defense. He said his government would keep education, health care, social care and pensions as its spending priorities.
Closing his remarks, the premier vowed to keep resisting the far right and described Spain as a “beacon” that would go on inspiring the world.
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