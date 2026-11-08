Krakow Shooting Kills 6, Wounds Over 15 Near Main Market Square
(MENAFN) Six people were killed and at least 15 others wounded Saturday when a gunman opened fire in the historic heart of Krakow, according to Polish media reports.
The attack began shortly after 3 pm local time (1400 GMT) near the Main Market Square, one of Poland’s busiest tourist destinations. A Polish broadcaster, citing the fire brigade, put the casualty toll at six dead and at least 15 injured.
Gunfire from a moving vehicle
A Polish radio station reported that attackers in a vehicle driving along Sławkowska Street toward the square fired on people in the area. It said a shop and a tram were damaged. Witnesses said roughly 20 shots were fired.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene, and an air ambulance helicopter landed in the square. Authorities told people nearby to take shelter.
Victims and suspect
Four women and two men are reported to have died. The wounded include two police officers.
Police have rejected earlier reports that two gunmen were involved. Reports indicate a single man fired on people at the Main Market Square from a vehicle.
A 25-year-old man in a military uniform was reportedly detained by police.
A Polish news portal named the alleged gunman as Michał O. of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski and reported that he held permits for two firearms. He was shot, detained and is undergoing surgery, with his condition reportedly stable.
Government and police response
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police were investigating and that he was receiving updates from the Interior Ministry.
Police said they have no credible information pointing to a threat elsewhere in Poland. Authorities are gathering video evidence and warning the public against spreading misinformation.
The attack began shortly after 3 pm local time (1400 GMT) near the Main Market Square, one of Poland’s busiest tourist destinations. A Polish broadcaster, citing the fire brigade, put the casualty toll at six dead and at least 15 injured.
Gunfire from a moving vehicle
A Polish radio station reported that attackers in a vehicle driving along Sławkowska Street toward the square fired on people in the area. It said a shop and a tram were damaged. Witnesses said roughly 20 shots were fired.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene, and an air ambulance helicopter landed in the square. Authorities told people nearby to take shelter.
Victims and suspect
Four women and two men are reported to have died. The wounded include two police officers.
Police have rejected earlier reports that two gunmen were involved. Reports indicate a single man fired on people at the Main Market Square from a vehicle.
A 25-year-old man in a military uniform was reportedly detained by police.
A Polish news portal named the alleged gunman as Michał O. of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski and reported that he held permits for two firearms. He was shot, detained and is undergoing surgery, with his condition reportedly stable.
Government and police response
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police were investigating and that he was receiving updates from the Interior Ministry.
Police said they have no credible information pointing to a threat elsewhere in Poland. Authorities are gathering video evidence and warning the public against spreading misinformation.
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