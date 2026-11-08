Palestinians In Belgium Urge Government to Evacuate Relatives Trapped in Flooded Gaza
(MENAFN) Palestinian families living in Belgium have called for an urgent meeting with Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot to discuss evacuating relatives stranded in the Gaza Strip, where heavy rainfall and strong winds have damaged temporary shelters and worsened living conditions.
Ismail El Najjar, representing Palestinian families in Belgium, said hundreds of Palestinians holding Belgian visas had suffered damage to their shelters and personal belongings as severe weather affected Gaza from Friday night onward.
He said the families were still waiting for clear commitments from the Belgian federal government regarding arrangements to bring their relatives to safety in Belgium.
"The cold is deadly, but fear and uncertainty are as devastating as bullets," El Najjar said, estimating that between 1,500 and 1,800 Palestinians holding Belgian visas were residing in areas of Gaza facing significant risks.
Prevot recognized that the harsh weather had further aggravated the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory and expressed regret that the federal government had not yet reached an agreement on organizing evacuations.
His office indicated that officials were considering a meeting with a delegation representing the affected families to discuss their concerns and requests.
The foreign minister had previously suggested giving priority to the evacuation of 320 Palestinians from Gaza. However, the proposal failed to move forward because of disagreements among members of Belgium’s coalition government.
The discussions included opposition to allowing 13 students from Gaza who hold Belgian student visas to enter the country, adding to the political obstacles surrounding the evacuation initiative.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains extremely difficult, as Israeli military operations have destroyed large parts of the territory’s residential buildings and essential infrastructure.
With many displaced Palestinians continuing to depend on makeshift tents and temporary shelters, worsening winter weather has increased their exposure to flooding, strong winds and cold temperatures, highlighting the urgent need for safer accommodation and humanitarian assistance.
Ismail El Najjar, representing Palestinian families in Belgium, said hundreds of Palestinians holding Belgian visas had suffered damage to their shelters and personal belongings as severe weather affected Gaza from Friday night onward.
He said the families were still waiting for clear commitments from the Belgian federal government regarding arrangements to bring their relatives to safety in Belgium.
"The cold is deadly, but fear and uncertainty are as devastating as bullets," El Najjar said, estimating that between 1,500 and 1,800 Palestinians holding Belgian visas were residing in areas of Gaza facing significant risks.
Prevot recognized that the harsh weather had further aggravated the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory and expressed regret that the federal government had not yet reached an agreement on organizing evacuations.
His office indicated that officials were considering a meeting with a delegation representing the affected families to discuss their concerns and requests.
The foreign minister had previously suggested giving priority to the evacuation of 320 Palestinians from Gaza. However, the proposal failed to move forward because of disagreements among members of Belgium’s coalition government.
The discussions included opposition to allowing 13 students from Gaza who hold Belgian student visas to enter the country, adding to the political obstacles surrounding the evacuation initiative.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains extremely difficult, as Israeli military operations have destroyed large parts of the territory’s residential buildings and essential infrastructure.
With many displaced Palestinians continuing to depend on makeshift tents and temporary shelters, worsening winter weather has increased their exposure to flooding, strong winds and cold temperatures, highlighting the urgent need for safer accommodation and humanitarian assistance.
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