Trump Accuses Democrats of Intimidating Republicans Following Midterm Victory
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Saturday of threatening Republican officials, financial backers and supporters with impeachment and imprisonment after their midterm election victory, describing the alleged campaign as “extortion at the highest level.”
In an extensive post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that Democratic political figures had sent threatening letters to several individuals, including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, warning them of possible impeachment and other penalties.
“They’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” Trump wrote.
The president characterized the alleged actions as “weaponization and lawfare,” arguing that Republicans and their supporters were being targeted because of their political affiliations rather than any alleged misconduct.
He also directed criticism at Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, alleging that she planned to pursue young Americans who support Republican principles.
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,” he said, calling on Republicans to “get smart, fast!”
Trump further urged the Department of Justice to examine the allegations, announcing that he was directing the department to begin investigating what he described as criminal behavior.
The accusations come as political divisions in Washington intensify following the midterm elections, which shifted control of Congress and could significantly influence the remaining period of Trump's presidency.
However, Trump did not present specific evidence supporting his claims, provide details about the alleged letters or identify all the individuals who supposedly received them.
In another post published afterward, the president described the alleged threats against “innocent Republican Donors” and “Party Members” as “absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal.”
He urged anyone who had received such communications to report them “IMMEDIATELY!” to the Justice Department, adding that the information could also be sent directly to him.
“The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives,” he added.
In an extensive post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that Democratic political figures had sent threatening letters to several individuals, including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, warning them of possible impeachment and other penalties.
“They’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” Trump wrote.
The president characterized the alleged actions as “weaponization and lawfare,” arguing that Republicans and their supporters were being targeted because of their political affiliations rather than any alleged misconduct.
He also directed criticism at Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, alleging that she planned to pursue young Americans who support Republican principles.
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,” he said, calling on Republicans to “get smart, fast!”
Trump further urged the Department of Justice to examine the allegations, announcing that he was directing the department to begin investigating what he described as criminal behavior.
The accusations come as political divisions in Washington intensify following the midterm elections, which shifted control of Congress and could significantly influence the remaining period of Trump's presidency.
However, Trump did not present specific evidence supporting his claims, provide details about the alleged letters or identify all the individuals who supposedly received them.
In another post published afterward, the president described the alleged threats against “innocent Republican Donors” and “Party Members” as “absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal.”
He urged anyone who had received such communications to report them “IMMEDIATELY!” to the Justice Department, adding that the information could also be sent directly to him.
“The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives,” he added.
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