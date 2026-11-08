US Expels Lebanese Consul Over Hezbollah Posts, Reports Say
(MENAFN) The United States has declared Ibrahim Charara, Lebanon’s consul general in Detroit, Michigan, persona non grata, Lebanese media reported Saturday, in a sharp diplomatic move triggered by resurfaced social media posts.
Lebanon’s Embassy in Washington told a Lebanese daily that the US State Department had formally notified it of the decision to expel the diplomat. Neither the State Department nor Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry had issued an official statement on the matter as of Saturday.
The expulsion followed US media coverage of years-old social media posts attributed to Charara. In a Nov. 2 report, a US conservative outlet cited a 2021 post that it said showed the diplomat “praised Hezbollah’s 1983 suicide attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks, which killed 241 American service members.”
Lebanon’s Embassy in Washington told a Lebanese daily that the US State Department had formally notified it of the decision to expel the diplomat. Neither the State Department nor Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry had issued an official statement on the matter as of Saturday.
The expulsion followed US media coverage of years-old social media posts attributed to Charara. In a Nov. 2 report, a US conservative outlet cited a 2021 post that it said showed the diplomat “praised Hezbollah’s 1983 suicide attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks, which killed 241 American service members.”
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