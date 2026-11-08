Israel’s Arab Joint List Raises Alarm Over Flooding in Gaza Displacement Camps
(MENAFN) Israel’s Arab Joint List warned on Saturday that severe rainfall and flooding were further aggravating the humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians have been inundated.
The alliance, which holds 12 seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, issued its statement following a storm that flooded thousands of temporary shelters across the Palestinian enclave.
The Joint List noted that the thunderstorm and heavy rainfall had attracted extensive attention across traditional media and social media platforms. However, it criticized the limited attention given to the devastating impact of the flooding on Gaza’s displaced population.
The alliance said the current winter marked the fourth consecutive season in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had been forced to endure harsh conditions while living in tents.
It stressed that recurring rainfall repeatedly floods these makeshift shelters, leaving families exposed to the elements, without adequate protection or suitable living conditions.
The statement highlighted the particularly difficult circumstances facing mothers, infants and entire families, who are struggling to find protection from cold temperatures and heavy rain amid an already severe humanitarian crisis.
“How long will we keep closing our eyes and ignoring the horrific humanitarian crisis caused there by the destruction, genocide and bombing?” it asked.
The Joint List called on the public to recognize the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and concluded its statement with the appeal: “Don’t look away. Eyes on Gaza.”
Separately, medical sources reported on Saturday that four Palestinians had sustained injuries after two walls collapsed at buildings in northern and central Gaza that had previously been damaged by Israeli military strikes.
Gaza’s Government Media Office said that approximately 70,000 tents accommodating displaced Palestinians had been flooded within the first 12 hours of the storm. It also reported that dozens of walls weakened by previous Israeli attacks had collapsed.
The office estimated the initial direct financial losses caused by the severe weather at around $3 million.
The storm struck as humanitarian conditions across Gaza continued to deteriorate following Israel’s war on the territory, which began in October 2023 and caused extensive destruction to residential areas, essential services and infrastructure.
Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the enclave continues to face enormous shelter and reconstruction challenges. Humanitarian requirements remain significantly greater than the assistance available, while restrictions on the entry of essential supplies, construction materials and equipment continue to complicate recovery efforts.
The alliance, which holds 12 seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, issued its statement following a storm that flooded thousands of temporary shelters across the Palestinian enclave.
The Joint List noted that the thunderstorm and heavy rainfall had attracted extensive attention across traditional media and social media platforms. However, it criticized the limited attention given to the devastating impact of the flooding on Gaza’s displaced population.
The alliance said the current winter marked the fourth consecutive season in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had been forced to endure harsh conditions while living in tents.
It stressed that recurring rainfall repeatedly floods these makeshift shelters, leaving families exposed to the elements, without adequate protection or suitable living conditions.
The statement highlighted the particularly difficult circumstances facing mothers, infants and entire families, who are struggling to find protection from cold temperatures and heavy rain amid an already severe humanitarian crisis.
“How long will we keep closing our eyes and ignoring the horrific humanitarian crisis caused there by the destruction, genocide and bombing?” it asked.
The Joint List called on the public to recognize the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and concluded its statement with the appeal: “Don’t look away. Eyes on Gaza.”
Separately, medical sources reported on Saturday that four Palestinians had sustained injuries after two walls collapsed at buildings in northern and central Gaza that had previously been damaged by Israeli military strikes.
Gaza’s Government Media Office said that approximately 70,000 tents accommodating displaced Palestinians had been flooded within the first 12 hours of the storm. It also reported that dozens of walls weakened by previous Israeli attacks had collapsed.
The office estimated the initial direct financial losses caused by the severe weather at around $3 million.
The storm struck as humanitarian conditions across Gaza continued to deteriorate following Israel’s war on the territory, which began in October 2023 and caused extensive destruction to residential areas, essential services and infrastructure.
Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the enclave continues to face enormous shelter and reconstruction challenges. Humanitarian requirements remain significantly greater than the assistance available, while restrictions on the entry of essential supplies, construction materials and equipment continue to complicate recovery efforts.
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