Ideology Of Azerbaijanism Is Philosophy Underpinning All Our Achievements - President Ilham Aliyev
"In Azerbaijan, all ethnic groups and representatives of all religions live together as one family. What unites us is citizenship, solidarity, and the ideology of Azerbaijanism. This is our national idea. I want to reiterate that this is the path leading us into the future," the head of state added.
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