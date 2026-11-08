Our National And Spiritual Values Are Above Everything For Us - President Ilham Aliyev

“Our national and spiritual values, our Azerbaijani values, are above everything for us. For centuries, we have kept these values alive in our hearts and preserved them, and we will pass them on to future generations,” the head of state added.

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