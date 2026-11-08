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Our National And Spiritual Values Are Above Everything For Us - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-11-08 03:46:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. What drove us forward were our national and spiritual values. The Azerbaijani state is built on this foundation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“Our national and spiritual values, our Azerbaijani values, are above everything for us. For centuries, we have kept these values alive in our hearts and preserved them, and we will pass them on to future generations,” the head of state added.

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Trend News Agency

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