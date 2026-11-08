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Socio-Political Stability Prevailing In Azerbaijan Is Scene Rarely Encountered In Today's World - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-11-08 03:46:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. I believe that the socio-political stability, positive atmosphere, ongoing construction and development, and the unification of our society around a common goal that we see in Azerbaijan today are rarely encountered in the world, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

"On this beautiful holiday, I would once again like to emphasize what a great nation the Azerbaijani people are," the head of state emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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