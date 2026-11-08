We Must Be So Strong That No One Should Even Think Of Harming Azerbaijan! - President Ilham Aliyev

The head of state noted: "Today, Azerbaijan is a strong state – politically, economically, and militarily independent, dependent on no one, pursuing an independent policy, and possessing dignity."

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