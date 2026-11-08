Soldiers Ensure Nation's Security Just Like Diwali Lamp Silently Fights Darkness: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Sherathang (Sikkim), Nov 8 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday drew a comparison between soldiers and 'diyas' being lit on the festival of lights, saying that the military personnel ensure the nation's security just like a Diwali lamp silently fights darkness.

"The fact that we are able to light Diwali lamps in our homes today is because of the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers," Rajnath Singh said while addressing Army personnel at Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim's Gangtok district, and extending Diwali greetings to the soldiers and their families.

"They laid down their lives to protect the country's security and sovereignty. Standing here among you at the high altitude of Sherthang, in this cold region, the warmth and energy I am receiving from all of you are difficult to express in words. The smiles on your faces, your enthusiasm and your spirit are the greatest light of Diwali for me," he said.

Likening the soldiers to 'diyas', he said: "The light emitted by you is reaching every house of the country."

The Defence Minister underlined that even the most advanced technology is of no use "without discipline and courage of the forces".

"Your discipline is your biggest strength," he added.

Emphasising that the military personnel's uniform, patience and language at their place of posting create a special image of the defence forces among locals in the area, Rajnath Singh urged the Army personnel to maintain this relationship with civilians.

"Like a Diwali lamp that silently fights darkness, you assure the country of its security. While the nation celebrates the festival, you ensure security at the borders," he stated.

He noted that the soldiers who sacrificed their lives here belonged to different parts of India, "reflecting the true spirit and unity of India".

"Each soldier considers every Indian as their family member and never backs off from endangering their own lives for the safety of the civilians," Rajnath Singh added.

He further said that such memorials give shape to "our collective conscience".

"Apart from reminding us about the incident and people linked to it, war memorials play a crucial role in evoking our sense of national pride," he mentioned.

Referring to the saying that monuments are for the living and not for the dead, the Defence Minister said: "Though memorials are made for the dead, they serve as an inspiration for the living."

He also mentioned the National War Memorial in New Delhi, highlighting that it contains the names of 2600 martyrs who laid down their lives while ensuring the security of the nation.

"Now whenever the family members of those martyrs visit the memorial, they feel emotional, motivated as well as proud looking at the mention of their loved ones," Rajnath Singh said while asserting that the Sherathang War Memorial will serve as a similar source of motivation for those visiting the place.

He added: "This war memorial will continue to inspire our youth and future generations."