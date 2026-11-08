Delhi Couple Buys 5 Kg Live Fish To Set Them Free At Dhanushkodi Beach Internet Divided (WATCH)

An unusual attempt to save marine life by a Delhi-based couple has sparked a heated debate on social media. The couple reportedly purchased 5 kg of live fish from local fishermen at Dhanushkodi beach in Tamil Nadu and released them back into the sea. While some people praised their compassion towards animals, others questioned the logic behind the gesture, arguing that it did little to address the larger issue of fishing.

The incident came to light after a video showing a woman releasing the fish into the sea went viral on social media. The footage was shared on X by a user named Andry Dariz, who questioned the couple's decision to purchase fish from fishermen only to set them free in the same waters.

The unusual act quickly attracted attention, with users debating whether the couple had genuinely helped the fish or simply paid fishermen for their catch without addressing the underlying problem.

Internet Questions The Logic Behind The Rescue

The user who shared the incident questioned whether the couple's actions made any real difference. Pointing out that the fish had been purchased from fishermen who would continue their trade, the post sarcastically remarked: "Your brain needed some oxygen. Common sense is clearly not everyone's birthright!!!"

The post reportedly received more than 15,000 likes, attracting a wave of reactions from social media users. The Economic Times

Some users agreed with the criticism, arguing that the couple's money had ultimately supported the fishing trade. One commenter questioned the so-called rescue mission, suggesting that the fishermen had earned money while the couple got to feel like saviours.

Others Defend The Couple's Gesture

However, not everyone viewed the incident negatively. Several users defended the couple, saying their intention to save the fish deserved appreciation rather than ridicule.

One supportive comment pointed out that even if the fish were eventually caught again by another fisherman or became prey to marine predators, there was still a possibility that some could survive.

The commenter suggested that if even one fish managed to live out its natural lifespan in the ocean, the couple's effort would have made a difference. The response also argued that people should not be trolled without understanding their perspective.

Another user defended their actions, writing: "They caused no harm; they're simply following their beliefs." The commenter also questioned why people were criticising an act intended to save living creatures. The Economic Times

A Kind Gesture Or A Questionable Rescue Mission?

The incident has reopened an interesting debate about animal welfare, compassion and the effectiveness of individual efforts to protect wildlife.

While some social media users believe the couple's intentions matter more than the outcome, others argue that buying fish from fishermen and releasing them into the same waters does not address the larger concerns surrounding marine life and fishing practices.

For now, the Delhi couple's unusual attempt to save 5 kg of fish has become an unexpected talking point online, with the internet divided over whether it was a meaningful act of kindness or a misguided rescue mission.