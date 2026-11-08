Bihar To Start Drive For Voluntary Electricity Subsidy Contribution

Bihar to Launch Voluntary Electricity Subsidy Campaign

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced that the State government will launch a campaign starting December 1 to encourage those who wish to willingly contribute toward the electricity subsidy. Speaking to the reporters, Choudhary extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, expressing hope that Bihar will march forward on the path of prosperity with greater strength.

He emphasised the impact of the free electricity scheme, noting that it is illuminating homes across the state. Under this program, 1.92 crore families, spanning diverse economic backgrounds, are receiving 125 units of free electricity, with the government providing approximately Rs 10,000 annually in electricity subsidies per family.

Details of the Subsidy Scheme

"I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar. I hope Bihar moves forward on the path of prosperity with greater strength. Under the NDA government's free electricity scheme, lamps are being lit in the homes of poor families. In fact, 1.92 crore families, whether rich or poor, are receiving 125 units of free electricity. We have also made an appeal regarding voluntary contributions. From December 1, we will launch a campaign encouraging those who wish to voluntarily contribute towards the electricity subsidy. Just as the Prime Minister appealed to people to voluntarily give up their LPG subsidies, we are making a similar appeal. The government provides electricity subsidies worth approximately Rs 10,000 annually to each family," he said.

PM Modi's Upcoming Visit to Bihar

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 21 to mark the completion of one year of the NDA government in the state. "One year of the NDA government is about to be completed. We have invited the Prime Minister to Bihar on this occasion. The NDA is working together with complete unity. During the Prime Minister's visit, several announcements and MoUs are expected. Many industrialists are interested in coming to Bihar, and they will also participate in the programme," he said.

The Chief Minister commended PM Modi's recent visit to Bastar, Chhattisgarh, where the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali alongside security forces. "He regularly spends time with soldiers at the borders, and under his leadership, the country has also achieved the goal of becoming Naxal-free. It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister personally visited a place like Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our soldiers. I congratulate the Prime Minister, all our soldiers and members of the police forces on this occasion," he said.

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