Iran Warns Washington of Severe Retaliation If US Initiates War
(MENAFN) Iran’s senior security official Mohsen Rezaei warned the United States on Saturday that Washington would face a “devastating response” if it launched a military conflict against Iran, issuing the warning days after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the midterm elections.
Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, delivered the warning in a post on the US social media platform X, addressing the political developments in Washington and the outcome of the recent elections.
“You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” he wrote.
He followed the remarks with a direct warning to US officials, questioning who in Washington should receive Tehran’s message before adding: “So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.
His comments came after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending the Republican Party’s majorities in Congress under President Donald Trump.
The election outcome marks a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, potentially affecting the administration’s ability to advance its legislative agenda and secure congressional support for its policies.
Rezaei’s warning comes amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington, with the Iranian official signaling that any decision by the US to initiate military action would trigger a forceful response from Iran.
Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, delivered the warning in a post on the US social media platform X, addressing the political developments in Washington and the outcome of the recent elections.
“You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” he wrote.
He followed the remarks with a direct warning to US officials, questioning who in Washington should receive Tehran’s message before adding: “So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.
His comments came after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending the Republican Party’s majorities in Congress under President Donald Trump.
The election outcome marks a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, potentially affecting the administration’s ability to advance its legislative agenda and secure congressional support for its policies.
Rezaei’s warning comes amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington, with the Iranian official signaling that any decision by the US to initiate military action would trigger a forceful response from Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment