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Syria Denies Yemen Troop Deployment, Cites Saudi Training Pact


Date: 2026-11-08 03:44:42

(MENAFN) Syria on Saturday rejected claims that it is sending forces to Yemen, with a diplomatic source insisting that its military agreement with Saudi Arabia is limited to training and capability-building.

“Reports about sending Syrian military forces to Yemen at this time are baseless,” an unnamed Syrian diplomatic source told the state news agency. The source said Damascus is focused on strengthening domestic security, rebuilding the country and reviving its economy.

Saudi coordination visits to Syria will begin in December, the source said, without naming dates or participants. Existing military arrangements with Riyadh cover training, exchanges of expertise and military advisory support. The source offered no further details on the training agreement.

The agreement was announced on Nov. 4, when Syria’s Foreign Ministry said the two countries’ defense ministries had signed a military cooperation deal. It was signed during Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Riyadh, where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The source also pointed to a possible deeper partnership, saying cooperation with Saudi Arabia “could eventually lead to a mutual defense agreement or to Syria joining the Mecca Defense Alliance, depending on shared interests.”

The Mecca Defense Alliance brings together Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. According to a joint statement, the three countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5 to discuss threats facing the kingdom and named the alliance’s first secretary-general.

The denial follows media reports that Syria had dispatched military personnel to Saudi Arabia to provide advice and training, including to Saudi and Yemeni units inside the kingdom.

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