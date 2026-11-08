Hundreds Rally in Stockholm Demanding End to Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators packed into Stockholm on a day of protest against Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, demanding an immediate end to the bloodshed.
Answering a call from several civil society groups, the crowd gathered at Odenplan Square to condemn Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, along with violations of the ceasefire.
Banners carried through the crowd read “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop attacks on Lebanon” and “End food shortages.”
Protesters called on Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza at once and urged the Swedish government to end weapons sales to Israel.
Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom, who took part in the rally, told a news agency that the situation in Gaza amounts to an ongoing genocide, and she accused European governments of intentionally steering clear of the term.
“This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning,” she said.
Akerstrom argued that Swedish politicians and other European leaders are allowing the crisis to continue by defending Israel’s right to self-defense.
She also expressed support for Palestinian resistance, saying Palestinians living under occupation have the right to resist.
Answering a call from several civil society groups, the crowd gathered at Odenplan Square to condemn Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, along with violations of the ceasefire.
Banners carried through the crowd read “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop attacks on Lebanon” and “End food shortages.”
Protesters called on Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza at once and urged the Swedish government to end weapons sales to Israel.
Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom, who took part in the rally, told a news agency that the situation in Gaza amounts to an ongoing genocide, and she accused European governments of intentionally steering clear of the term.
“This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning,” she said.
Akerstrom argued that Swedish politicians and other European leaders are allowing the crisis to continue by defending Israel’s right to self-defense.
She also expressed support for Palestinian resistance, saying Palestinians living under occupation have the right to resist.
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