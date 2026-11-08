Gaza Floods Strand 1,800 Belgian Visa Holders, Families Plead
(MENAFN) Palestinians living in Belgium are demanding an urgent meeting with Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, pressing for the evacuation of relatives who hold Belgian visas but remain trapped in Gaza, where torrential rain and fierce winds have swamped their shelters.
Speaking for Palestinian families in Belgium, Ismail El Najjar told a national news agency that hundreds of visa holders have seen their shelters and belongings damaged by the severe weather that began Friday night.
He said the families are still waiting for concrete information from the federal government on how their relatives will be brought to Belgium.
“The cold is deadly, but fear and uncertainty are as devastating as bullets,” El Najjar said, adding that between 1,500 and 1,800 Palestinians holding Belgian visas are living in high-risk areas of Gaza.
Prevot conceded that the extreme weather has worsened conditions in Gaza and voiced regret that the federal government has yet to agree on evacuations. His office said it is weighing whether to receive a delegation representing the families.
The minister had earlier proposed giving priority to the evacuation of 320 Palestinians. That plan stalled amid divisions within the coalition government, including resistance to admitting 13 Gaza students who hold Belgian student visas.
Israeli attacks have destroyed much of Gaza’s housing and infrastructure, leaving many Palestinians in temporary shelters that are exposed to worsening winter conditions.
Speaking for Palestinian families in Belgium, Ismail El Najjar told a national news agency that hundreds of visa holders have seen their shelters and belongings damaged by the severe weather that began Friday night.
He said the families are still waiting for concrete information from the federal government on how their relatives will be brought to Belgium.
“The cold is deadly, but fear and uncertainty are as devastating as bullets,” El Najjar said, adding that between 1,500 and 1,800 Palestinians holding Belgian visas are living in high-risk areas of Gaza.
Prevot conceded that the extreme weather has worsened conditions in Gaza and voiced regret that the federal government has yet to agree on evacuations. His office said it is weighing whether to receive a delegation representing the families.
The minister had earlier proposed giving priority to the evacuation of 320 Palestinians. That plan stalled amid divisions within the coalition government, including resistance to admitting 13 Gaza students who hold Belgian student visas.
Israeli attacks have destroyed much of Gaza’s housing and infrastructure, leaving many Palestinians in temporary shelters that are exposed to worsening winter conditions.
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