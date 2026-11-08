Italy Defense Chief Warns Cognitive Warfare Is Next Threat
(MENAFN) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto issued a stark warning Saturday that cyberattacks and new forms of hybrid warfare are fueling mounting security risks, and he pressed authorities to get ahead of threats instead of reacting once damage is done.
Writing on X, Crosetto said he has sounded the alarm on hybrid warfare for four years. Only now, he noted, are its dangers and its exposure to cyberattacks drawing broader attention.
“Yet we continue to underestimate other aspects, such as cognitive warfare,” he said, referring to the profiling of individuals, the use of personal data and neuroscience to influence behavior, and the manipulation of information.
He also cautioned that hostile actors are becoming ever more entrenched across the digital sphere.
Crosetto suggested that governments could repeat the pattern with cognitive warfare, failing to recognize the threat until its consequences are impossible to ignore.
“Let’s stop chasing threats and start anticipating them, including by making them harder to carry out,” he said.
The minister urged a comprehensive approach to security and insisted it must be elevated to a national priority.
“Now, not when it is too late,” he added.
Writing on X, Crosetto said he has sounded the alarm on hybrid warfare for four years. Only now, he noted, are its dangers and its exposure to cyberattacks drawing broader attention.
“Yet we continue to underestimate other aspects, such as cognitive warfare,” he said, referring to the profiling of individuals, the use of personal data and neuroscience to influence behavior, and the manipulation of information.
He also cautioned that hostile actors are becoming ever more entrenched across the digital sphere.
Crosetto suggested that governments could repeat the pattern with cognitive warfare, failing to recognize the threat until its consequences are impossible to ignore.
“Let’s stop chasing threats and start anticipating them, including by making them harder to carry out,” he said.
The minister urged a comprehensive approach to security and insisted it must be elevated to a national priority.
“Now, not when it is too late,” he added.
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