UAE National Guard Rescues Crew Members After Cargo Ship Fire in Gulf of Oman
(MENAFN) The UAE National Guard announced on Sunday that it had successfully rescued 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, prompting an emergency response to evacuate those on board.
According to a statement published on the US social media platform X, all 22 rescued individuals were Arab nationals. The National Guard confirmed that emergency teams provided them with initial medical assistance before transferring them to the relevant authorities for further procedures.
The force said all those rescued were in "stable" condition following the incident, indicating that none of them were reported to be in a critical state at the time of the announcement.
The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the fire, including its cause, the extent of the damage to the vessel or whether other ships were involved in the rescue operation.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions surrounding maritime security and freedom of navigation in the waters near the Strait of Hormuz, a major international shipping route connecting the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea.
Concerns over maritime traffic in the region have continued since the US and Israeli offensive against Iran began in late February, increasing attention on the safety of commercial vessels and the security of vital shipping corridors.
The Gulf of Oman serves as an important passage for international maritime trade, making emergency response operations and the protection of vessels in the area particularly significant.
According to a statement published on the US social media platform X, all 22 rescued individuals were Arab nationals. The National Guard confirmed that emergency teams provided them with initial medical assistance before transferring them to the relevant authorities for further procedures.
The force said all those rescued were in "stable" condition following the incident, indicating that none of them were reported to be in a critical state at the time of the announcement.
The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the fire, including its cause, the extent of the damage to the vessel or whether other ships were involved in the rescue operation.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions surrounding maritime security and freedom of navigation in the waters near the Strait of Hormuz, a major international shipping route connecting the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea.
Concerns over maritime traffic in the region have continued since the US and Israeli offensive against Iran began in late February, increasing attention on the safety of commercial vessels and the security of vital shipping corridors.
The Gulf of Oman serves as an important passage for international maritime trade, making emergency response operations and the protection of vessels in the area particularly significant.
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