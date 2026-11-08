Loomer Allegedly Took Over USD60,000 for Undisclosed Posts on X
(MENAFN) Laura Loomer, the far-right activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, is accused of pocketing more than $60,000 from private clients to promote political messages on social media without telling her audience, a major US newspaper reported Saturday.
The report draws on accounts from former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz and three other people familiar with the arrangements. It puts a spotlight on the murky, fast-growing business of paid political messaging online.
Financial records seen by the newspaper appear to show four payments, totaling more than $60,000, sent to Loomer and her Florida-based media company since May last year.
Two sources said they paid Loomer directly to publish political content on her account on X, where she has 1.9 million followers. A third said they had supervised clients who made such payments.
Bruesewitz confirmed that he paid Loomer through his political consulting firm, X Strategies, for posts on policy issues. He said the practice had gone too far and urged the adoption of clearer disclosure rules.
Loomer, 33, denied being paid to post. She said her work spans journalism, public affairs and opposition research, and that Bruesewitz paid her to produce a research document, which she then circulated.
Two people familiar with the arrangements said Loomer at times charged $3,000 to $5,000 per post. She denied having set rates.
Loomer has repeatedly stirred controversy with her public interventions on administration appointments and national security matters. Trump has acknowledged listening to some of her recommendations.
The report draws on accounts from former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz and three other people familiar with the arrangements. It puts a spotlight on the murky, fast-growing business of paid political messaging online.
Financial records seen by the newspaper appear to show four payments, totaling more than $60,000, sent to Loomer and her Florida-based media company since May last year.
Two sources said they paid Loomer directly to publish political content on her account on X, where she has 1.9 million followers. A third said they had supervised clients who made such payments.
Bruesewitz confirmed that he paid Loomer through his political consulting firm, X Strategies, for posts on policy issues. He said the practice had gone too far and urged the adoption of clearer disclosure rules.
Loomer, 33, denied being paid to post. She said her work spans journalism, public affairs and opposition research, and that Bruesewitz paid her to produce a research document, which she then circulated.
Two people familiar with the arrangements said Loomer at times charged $3,000 to $5,000 per post. She denied having set rates.
Loomer has repeatedly stirred controversy with her public interventions on administration appointments and national security matters. Trump has acknowledged listening to some of her recommendations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment