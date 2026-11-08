Democrats Surge to 254 House Seats; 19 Races Still Undecided
(MENAFN) Democrats widened their grip on the US House on Saturday, leading Republicans by more than 90 seats as additional midterm races were called. Nineteen contests remained undecided.
According to a major international news agency, Democrats had secured 254 of the chamber’s 435 seats, against 162 for Republicans.
In California’s 14th Congressional District, Democrat Aisha Wahab won a full two-year term, beating fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez. Wahab had earlier won a special election this year to succeed Eric Swalwell. The news agency called the race Friday evening.
Democrats flipped a Republican-held seat in South Carolina’s 1st District, where Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt with 49.7% of the vote to 48.6%, with 99% of ballots counted. Republican Nancy Mace, the district’s current representative, did not seek reelection.
Republicans, meanwhile, took several more races:
New York’s 21st District: Anthony Constantino beat Democrat Blake Gendebien, keeping the seat previously held by Elise Stefanik in Republican hands.
Colorado’s 3rd District: Incumbent Jeff Hurd won reelection over Democrat Dwayne Romero.
Arizona’s 5th District: Mark Lamb defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lee.
Arizona’s 8th District: Incumbent Abraham Hamadeh won reelection against Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
North Carolina’s 8th District: Incumbent Mark Harris defeated Democrat Colby Watson.
Florida’s 26th District: A separate election-projection outlet projected that incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart beat Democrat Nicole Locklin, though the news agency had not called the race as of Saturday morning.
In California’s 11th District, Democrat Scott Wiener defeated fellow Democrat Connie Chan to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not seek reelection.
In the Senate, Democrats and two independents who caucus with them held a combined 54 seats to Republicans’ 44. Races in Alaska and Mississippi remained undecided.
Democrats have already clinched control of both chambers after sweeping gains in Tuesday’s elections. The new Congress convenes Jan. 3, when Republicans will lose the majorities they held for the first two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.
The shift comes amid mounting opposition to the war in Iran and continued US support for Israel. Trump has since pledged to end US financial assistance to Israel by year’s end, although Washington’s backing also includes military and diplomatic support.
According to a major international news agency, Democrats had secured 254 of the chamber’s 435 seats, against 162 for Republicans.
In California’s 14th Congressional District, Democrat Aisha Wahab won a full two-year term, beating fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez. Wahab had earlier won a special election this year to succeed Eric Swalwell. The news agency called the race Friday evening.
Democrats flipped a Republican-held seat in South Carolina’s 1st District, where Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt with 49.7% of the vote to 48.6%, with 99% of ballots counted. Republican Nancy Mace, the district’s current representative, did not seek reelection.
Republicans, meanwhile, took several more races:
New York’s 21st District: Anthony Constantino beat Democrat Blake Gendebien, keeping the seat previously held by Elise Stefanik in Republican hands.
Colorado’s 3rd District: Incumbent Jeff Hurd won reelection over Democrat Dwayne Romero.
Arizona’s 5th District: Mark Lamb defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lee.
Arizona’s 8th District: Incumbent Abraham Hamadeh won reelection against Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
North Carolina’s 8th District: Incumbent Mark Harris defeated Democrat Colby Watson.
Florida’s 26th District: A separate election-projection outlet projected that incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart beat Democrat Nicole Locklin, though the news agency had not called the race as of Saturday morning.
In California’s 11th District, Democrat Scott Wiener defeated fellow Democrat Connie Chan to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not seek reelection.
In the Senate, Democrats and two independents who caucus with them held a combined 54 seats to Republicans’ 44. Races in Alaska and Mississippi remained undecided.
Democrats have already clinched control of both chambers after sweeping gains in Tuesday’s elections. The new Congress convenes Jan. 3, when Republicans will lose the majorities they held for the first two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.
The shift comes amid mounting opposition to the war in Iran and continued US support for Israel. Trump has since pledged to end US financial assistance to Israel by year’s end, although Washington’s backing also includes military and diplomatic support.
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