Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The price of one troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 243.07 manat ($142.98), or 3.7%, from November 2 through November 6. According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by 47.14 manat ($27.73), or 0.7%, compared with the previous week, to 6,787 manat ($3,990). Gold prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 26 6,827 manat ($4,020) November 2 6,634 manat ($3,900) October 27 6,819 manat ($4,010) November 3 6,670 manat ($3,920) October 28 6,862 manat ($4,039) November 4 6,720 manat ($3,950) October 29 6,868 manat ($4,040) November 5 7,035 manat ($4,140) October 30 6,796 manat ($4,000) November 6 6,877 manat ($4,050) Weekly average 6,835 manat ($4,020) Weekly average 6,787 manat ($3,990)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.56 manat ($1.51), or 3%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of silver decreased by 4.13 manat ($2.43), or 4.6%, compared with the previous week, to nearly 86.39 manat ($50.82).

Silver prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 26 92.18 manat ($54.22) November 2 85.1 manat ($50.06) October 27 90.85 manat ($53.44) November 3 84.19 manat ($49.52) October 28 91.6 manat ($53.9) November 4 84.83 manat ($49.90) October 29 90.57 manat ($53.28) November 5 90.16 manat ($53.04) October 30 87.4 manat ($51.4) November 6 87.66 manat ($51.56) Weekly average 90.5 manat ($53.2 Weekly average 86.39 manat ($50.82)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 134.89 manat ($79.35), or 5.5%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of platinum decreased by 84.96 manat ($49.98), or 3.3%, compared with the previous week, to about 2,494 manat ($1,470).

Platinum prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 26 2,639 manat ($1,552) November 2 2,445.29 manat ($1,438.4) October 27 2,579 manat ($1,517) November 3 2,444.36 manat ($1,437.8) October 28 2,604 manat ($1,532) November 4 2,402 manat ($1,410) October 29 2,588 manat ($1,522) November 5 2,597 manat ($1,530) October 30 2,483 manat ($1,460) November 6 2,580 manat ($1,520) Weekly average 2,579 manat ($1,517) Weekly average 2,494 manat ($1,470)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 77.5 manat ($45.59), or 4.7%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of palladium decreased by65.6 manat ($38.61), or 3.8%, compared with the previous week, to about 1,676 manat ($990).

Palladium prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 26 1,789 manat ($1,050) November 2 1,663 manat ($980) October 27 1,763 manat ($1,040) November 3 1,622 manat ($950) October 28 1,751 manat ($1,030) November 4 1,601 manat ($940) October 29 1,716 manat ($1,010) November 5 1,751 manat ($1,030) October 30 1,688 manat ($990) November 6 1,741 manat ($990) Weekly average 1,741 manat ($990) Weekly average 1,676 manat ($990)