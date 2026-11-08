MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, we are building and creating in liberated Garabagh, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

The head of state noted: "Today, we, the owners of these lands, are showing the whole world that this is our land. This is because we are a constructive and creative nation. During the occupation, Armenia did nothing but plunder our natural resources, cut down our forests, and illegally exploit our mines. We, by contrast, are building cities from scratch."