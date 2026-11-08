War Criminals Have Received The Punishment They Deserved - President Ilham Aliyev

“They wanted to come to Baku in tanks; they wanted to drink tea in Baku. They made arrogant statements because they were sheltered by certain patrons and believed that they could pursue a policy of perpetual occupation forever. But we showed them who is who,” the head of state emphasized.

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