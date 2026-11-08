Tim Cook Wishes Happy Diwali, Shares Iphone 18 Pro Max Photograph By Indian Photographer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival across the world, sharing a photograph captured on the company's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, to mark the occasion.

In a post on social media platform X, Cook wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating around the world! May the light of this festival brighten your year ahead. Shot on iPhone 18 Pro Max by Gursimran Basra."

The photograph, credited to Gursimran Basra, features a glowing diya in a festive setting, capturing the spirit of the festival of lights.

Cook's post also highlighted the camera capabilities of Apple's latest flagship smartphone, while providing a platform for an Indian photographer whose work was selected for the executive's festive greeting.

The Apple executive has regularly marked major Indian festivals, particularly Diwali and Holi, by sharing photographs captured by iPhone users. The practice has become a recurring feature of his social media posts, combining festival wishes with Apple's emphasis on smartphone photography.

In 2025, Cook shared a Diwali photograph captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker. The image featured a woman lighting diyas against a backdrop decorated with marigold flowers.

A year earlier, he extended Diwali greetings using a photograph by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra, captured on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Basra has also featured in Cook's earlier festive posts. In 2021, the Apple executive shared two photographs taken by Basra on the iPhone 13 Pro Max while wishing people on Diwali. He has also featured photographs by Basra and other iPhone photographers in his Holi greetings.

Meanwhile, associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, Diwali symbolises the hope of financial well-being and abundance. For many households, the occasion also marks a time to buy precious valuables, strengthen savings and make financial plans for the year ahead.