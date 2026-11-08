Kochi Teen Attack: 17-Year-Old Assaulted Over Instagram Dispute, Woman Held!

Kochi: A 17-year-old boy faced a brutal assault in Elamakkara, Ernakulam, after a dispute over an Instagram message. His underage friends, along with one of their mothers, beat him up. The police have arrested the 40-year-old mother involved in the attack.

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The dispute started when the boy's friends used his Instagram account to send messages to some women. Following this argument, the friends called the 17-year-old to a house and severely assaulted him. During the attack, the 40-year-old woman also joined in and beat the teenager.

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The boy initially hid the assault from his family. They only found out about the incident when he started passing blood in his urine. Authorities will submit a social background report against the underage boys involved in the attack.